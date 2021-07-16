Mad Rabbit: What Happened To Tattoo Balm After Mark Cuban $500,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two Miami University classmates (Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor) pitched their tattoo skincare product company, Mad Rabbit. The Mad Rabbit balm is designed to moisturize tattooed skin and prevent ink discoloration.

Oliver and Selom went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for 5 percent equity. The $10 million valuation dropped to $4.2 million when they accepted billionaire Mark Cuban’s offer: $500,000 for 12 percent.

Since the Mad Rabbit Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, the company continues to receive 5-star reviews online including this one: “Product was awesome, It rejuvenated a five-year-old tattoo, made it look like new again. Mad rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy.”

