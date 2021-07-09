Hug Sleep: What Happened After $300,000 Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, married couple Matt Mundt and Angie Kupper from Milwaukee, Wisconsin pitched their adult swaddle product, Hug Sleep. The lightweight, machine washable “giant compression sock for your entire body” is design to simulate the relaxing feeling of being hugged.

Robert Herjavec in a Hug Sleep on Shark Tank (ABC)

Matt and Angie went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

Although Robert Herjavec was the Shark to enthusiastically demonstrate Hug Sleep on Shark Tank as seen in the photo above, Matt and Angie left with a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban and Queen of QVC Lori Greiner: $300,000 for 20 percent.

Note: Lori Greiner recently invested $100,000 in Dreamland Baby, a line of weighed blanket blankets described as “sacks” to help fussy babies relax and sleep.

After the Hug Sleep Shark Tank episode originally aired in October 2020, the product continues to get rave reviews online. One fan wrote: “I recently replaced my weighted blanket with a Sleep Pod and I am never going back.”

And in March 2021, the company announced the new Sleep Pod Move – all the great features and benefits you’ve come to love with the added mobility! See video above.

