Super Potty Trainer Pitches Lori Greiner, Dad Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank

On the Season 12 finale of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs — Judy Abrahams and Chris Guerrera — introduce their genius tool that helps parents easily conquer potty training, Super Potty Trainer. It’s an adjustable “toilet reducer” designed for toddlers and kids: it can move forward or backward on the toilet seat as “it grows with your child.” Plus, there’s no pouring or mess to clean — just flush!

Judy and Chris have the good fortune of pitching in front of two Sharks who are fathers of toddlers: Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

But don’t count out Lori Greiner. The Queen of QVC scored big after her investment in the toilet stool Squatty Potty and, more recently, in Pristine Toilet Paper Spray, an alternative to flushable wet wipes.

