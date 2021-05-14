Stretchlace: Elastic Shoelaces Coupl Pitch Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a husband and wife duo from Boise, Idaho, Jamie Montz and David Montz, demonstrate how they’re “stretching the boundaries of what it means to wear functional shoes with ease.” Their company is Stretchlace, a line of elastic shoelaces that turn lace-up shoes into slip-ons.

Stretchlaces at Amazon

Jamie and David have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested $200,000 in U-Lace, a line of stylish tie-less laces for sneakers. With the U-Lace inserts, wearers can mix and match and make fun designs with the laces.

