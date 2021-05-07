Creation Nation: Snack Maker Rocks Red Romper with White Sneakers on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Karen Nation from Los Angeles pitches her line of paleo protein bars, balls, and energy bites, Creation Nation. The nutritious snacks are in mix-form but require absolutely no baking. You simply pour the mix provided into a bowl, add desired ingredients (raisins, chocolate chips — you control the sugar) and then roll into balls or flatten and cut for bars.

Karen in her wide-legged red hot jumpsuit on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Creation Nation on Amazon

For her big presentation, Karen wears a memorable red coverall jumpsuit with a pair of white sneakers.

The look reminds us of the Aura Bora pitch on Shark Tank: the herbal sparkling water co-founder Maddie Voge wore a purple romper with dino sneakers. (Good omen: Aura Bora got a $200,000 investment from Robert Herjavec.)

