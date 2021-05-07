GRIND Basketball Shooting Machine Pitches Mark Cuban, A-Rod on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, former high school basketball star turned entrepreneur Thomas Fields of Houston, Texas, pitches his portable basketball shooting machine that folds into a duffel bag, GRIND. The 12-foot net put around the rim forces players to put more of an arc on their shot which “translates into a higher percentage of made shots and muscle memory.” Plus, it grabs the rebounds.

Thomas has the good fortune of pitching in front of NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former MLB New York Yankees World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, who reportedly is buying the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Lynx.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.