SneakERASERS: Sneaker Cleaner Sponge Pitches A-Rod, Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Chris Pavlica and Kevin Consolo from Ohio share how to keep your sneakers clean with their instant cleaner, SneakERASERS. The pre-moistened sponge needs to be wet before use. Buff gently for maximum cleaning power; the softer and smoother you swipe, the easier the scuff marks and dirt stains come off.

SneakErasers on Amazon

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez who together invested $150,000 in GloveStix, a patented product that removes odors and moisture from athletic sneakers and equipment including baseball gloves.

(The GloveStix deal didn’t go through but that doesn’t mean the two millionaires aren’t still interested in the market!)

