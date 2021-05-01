Souper Cubes: What Happened To Freezer Trays After $400,000 Lori Greiner Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Jacob Sendowski and Michelle Sendowski from Los Angeles pitched their housewares business Souper Cubes. Their BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, food-grade silicone product, which looks like regular ice cube trays, is designed to store food like soup, broth, and sauce in the freezer and in perfect portions.

Souper Cubes

The Sendowskis had the good fortune of pitching in front of the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner who presented the couple with her Golden Ticket and an investment of $400,000.

Since the initial airing of the Shark Tank episode in February 2021, the Sendowskis have been busy putting Souper Cubes in retail stores including Williams-Sonoma as seen below. Souper Cubes continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon, where customers are leaving reviews including: “I REALLY love these! Once frozen, it’s so easy to pop out and clean!”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]