PLUTO Pillow Pitches “Lady in Red” Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, Kevin Li and Susana Saeliu, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile, PLUTO Pillow. Each Pluto Pillow retails for $95 with free

shipping and returns, and includes a 100 night risk-free trial.

Lori Griner using more than one pillow on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Kevin and Susana have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner, who looks stunning in a short sleeve off-the-shoulder red dress (as seen above).

Lori has invested in two pillow companies on Shark Tank: The Twin Z Pillow (a pillow specifically designed to help parents when feeding multiple children) and WindCatcher (the company that makes fast inflatable mattresses and pillows with a pump or batteries).

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]