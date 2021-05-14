PLUTO Pillow Pitches “Lady in Red” Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, Kevin Li and Susana Saeliu, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile, PLUTO Pillow. Each Pluto Pillow retails for $95 with free
shipping and returns, and includes a 100 night risk-free trial.
Kevin and Susana have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner, who looks stunning in a short sleeve off-the-shoulder red dress (as seen above).
Lori has invested in two pillow companies on Shark Tank: The Twin Z Pillow (a pillow specifically designed to help parents when feeding multiple children) and WindCatcher (the company that makes fast inflatable mattresses and pillows with a pump or batteries).
