FlingGolf Pitches Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | May 14, 2021

Fling Golf Shark Tank

John Pruellage, Alex Van Alen of Fling Golf on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Ipswitch, Massachusetts, John Pruellage and Alex Van Alen, “believe they’ve hit a hole-in-one with their natural and fun alternative to a traditional sport.” Their business, FlingGolf, is described as “a natural, fun and, athletic alternative to traditional golf. You play on golf courses alongside golfers. Grip it and rip it with a FlingStick — “one works for every shot.”

GolfKicks on Amazon

John and Alex have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested $300,000 in GolfKicks and $600,000 in fantasy sports company Trophy Smack, which could spin-off a whole new line of trophies for FlingGolf champions!

But don’t count out Robert Herjavec: he’s invested in alternative sports business including longboard company Hamboards and Kymera Electric Body Boards.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

