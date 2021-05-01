Pashion Footwear: What Happened To Convertible High Heels After Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Haley Pavone from San Luis Obispo, California, pitched her footwear business Pashion. The line of convertible high heels is presented as “an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable.”

Haley went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 and was close to agreeing to a deal with Kevin O’Leary but instead left the Tank without a deal.

However, after taping the Shark Tank episode, Haley was able to secure more than $1 million which puts Pashion’s total amount raised to date at over $3.5 million.

