Float ‘N’ Grill: Sleeveless Guys Pitch Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Plymouth, Michigan, Mikey Bashawaty and Jeremy Quillico, “take outdoor dining to another level when they float their grilling product idea by the Sharks.” Their Float ‘N’ Grill is a portable propane grill that, yes, floats on water.

Float ‘N’ Grill is described as “the must have boating accessory” and one to take with you to the sandbar or when you go tubing down your favorite lazy river.

The rust-resistant product has a removable grease trap, detaches for easy cleaning and storage, and comes with three built-in cup holders. It even comes with two tow hooks to tie it down or tow it along.

Mikey and Jeremy — who are wearing Float ‘N’ Grill sleeveless shirts — have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary who has invested in grills and outdoor party accessories in the past including the Bertello Outdoors Pizza Oven, and Prime 6 Charcoal.

But don’t count out billionaire Mark Cuban who invested in the solar cooker SolSource and in the eco-friendly charcoal starter product InstaFire.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.