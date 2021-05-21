Copper Cow Coffee: Vietnamese Pour Over Pitches Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On the Season 12 finale of Shark Tank, Debbie Wei Mullin, an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, “pours her heart out while pitching the virtues of a popular caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage,” Copper Cow Coffee.

Copper Cow Coffee

Debbie has the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who recently invested in BRUW Cold Coffee Filters and helped sell the company to Snarky Tea, the company Kevin O’Leary (and guest Shark Bethanny Frankel) invested in.

But don’t count out Daymond John and Robert Herjavec, they invested in Grinds flavored chewable pouches and in the stainless steel “beans” that keep coffee hot, Coffee Joulies (with Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner, too).

