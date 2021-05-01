Byoot: What Happened To Easy Access Swimsuits After $50,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team — Elyce Billany and Nathan Billany from Le Claire, Iowa — pitched their swimsuit label Byoot. Elyce (the designer behind Byoot) models a number of the one-piece swimsuits which are designed with buttons on the bottom, so the wearer doesn’t need to peel off her whole suit when she needs to go to the ladies’ room.

The Billanys on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The Billanys went into the Tank seeking an investment of $50,000 in exchange for 30 percent equity. They had the good fortune of pitching in front of guest Shark Kendra Scott, who agreed to invest $50,000 as a loan with 10 percent interest and five percent equity.

Elyce Billany on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The Billanys on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Since taping the Shark Tank episode, Elyce and Nathan have been busy selling Byoot one-piece swimsuits and their new Byoot bikinis! See below.

Elyce is also promoting her children’s book, Mamma Bean Has a Dream, which is about her “wild journey” as a momtrepreneur. See below.

