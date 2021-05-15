Better Bedder: What Happened To Bedsheet Headband After Lori Greiner $150,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Judy Schott and Nita Gassen pitched their business Better Bedder, which they describe as “a giant headband that holds your fitted sheets and flat sheets in place.” No clips, zippers or straps needed.

Judy and Nita went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They two women had the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $150,000 in exchange for 18 percent equity and an appearance on QVC.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

After their appearance on Shark Tank, the Better Bedder ladies reported that the deal with Lori did close and the website got a makeover. (The website now reads: “Backed by Lori Greiner”). They haven’t made it on QVC yet but they’re still working hard and selling face-to-face as seen in the photo above.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]