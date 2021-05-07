BEERMKR: Home Beer Brewery Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Aaron Walls and Brett Vegas from Boulder, Colorado think they have a good idea brewing with their all-in-one beer making device, BEERMKR. It’s being marketed as “the world’s first automatic beer-brewing machine” and it can make over a gallon of craft beer in a week’s time.

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in several beer companies.

Cuban invested $2 million in the draft beer pour dispenser Fizzics; $1 million in the insulated BottleKeeper; $100,000 in Beer Blizzard plastic ice cubes to keep cans cold; and $100,000 in Kanga Coolers, to name a few.

