Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

XTorch: Solar Flashlight Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | April 23, 2021

XTorch on Shark Tank

XTorch pitch on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team, Gene Palusky and Keidy Palusky from Edina, Minnesota, light up the room with their portable, rechargeable solar-powered flashlight, XTorch.

The Paluskys have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested $200,000 in LuminAID, a solar-powered inflatable light originally designed for natural disasters. 

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

Simple Share Buttons