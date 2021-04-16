Suds2Go: Handwashing Bottle Pitches Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife duo Gary and Cindy Treviso from Gilbert, Arizona pitch their portable handwashing device, Suds2Go. The water bottle has “an integrated foaming soap container and pump in the lid, giving the user the ability to not only carry 25 oz of cold drinking water, but access to soap for washing at a moments notice.”

The Trevisos have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested in Grip Clean, the all-natural industrial hand soap to remove grease. But don’t count out Mark Cuban who recently invested in the vegan soap company The Mad Optimist.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]