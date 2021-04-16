LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Justin Wang from Foster City, California, pitches his high tech, self-cleaning water bottle, LARQ. The product is built with “innovative non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to sanitize water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria and viruses.”

LARQ at Amazon

Justin has the good fortune of pitching LARQ in front of five Sharks, all of whom have shown interest in the water bottle cleaning market.

During a Season 6 episode of Shark Tank, Lori Greiner invested $75,000 in Bottle Bright, an effervescent tablet designed to clean reusable water bottles.

And in Season 3, Clean Bottle, a water bottle with removable ends that makes it easier to clean than traditional water bottles, received several offers, and ultimately accepted Mark Cuban‘s $60,000 offer. The other Sharks who made offers — Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec — will hear Justin’s LARQ pitch.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]