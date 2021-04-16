LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Justin Wang from Foster City, California, pitches his high tech, self-cleaning water bottle, LARQ. The product is built with “innovative non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to sanitize water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria and viruses.”
Justin has the good fortune of pitching LARQ in front of five Sharks, all of whom have shown interest in the water bottle cleaning market.
During a Season 6 episode of Shark Tank, Lori Greiner invested $75,000 in Bottle Bright, an effervescent tablet designed to clean reusable water bottles.
And in Season 3, Clean Bottle, a water bottle with removable ends that makes it easier to clean than traditional water bottles, received several offers, and ultimately accepted Mark Cuban‘s $60,000 offer. The other Sharks who made offers — Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec — will hear Justin’s LARQ pitch.
