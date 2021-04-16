Truffle Shuffle Pitches Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two chefs from Oakland, California — Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce — pitch their perishable food business Truffle Shuffle. The main ingredient is real Italian black truffles, which are sliced and preserved in premium extra virgin olive oil.

Truffle Shuffle on Amazon

The two chefs have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary, who considers himself a fine food connoisseur and has invested in several gourmet food businesses including Bohana, the alternative snack to popcorn made with the seeds of giant water lilies (native to India), which pop similarly to popcorn but without the kernel.

