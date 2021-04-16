Salad Sling Pitches Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Jill Visit from Austin, Texas enters the Tank with her quick and easy approach to drying greens with her space-saving design, Salad Sling.

It’s an easy-to-use salad dryer; an alternative to the salad spinner. Salad Sling dries greens, lettuce or herbs in seconds by using “centrifugal force.” Simply place wet greens in the center of the (machine washable) sling, gather the handles and swing it in a circle.

Jill has the good fortune of pitching in front of the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner who has invested in kitchen solutions including Bambooee, the reuseable bamboo paper towels, and in Simply Good Jars salad with Mark Cuban.

Jill Visit pitching Salad Swing on SHARK TANK (ABC)

