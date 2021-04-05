Who Sings Led Zeppelin Song In Hummer EV Truck TV Commercial?

NBA legend LeBron James narrates the new TV commercial promoting the revolutionary GMC Hummer EV SUV. It’s being touted as “the world’s first zero emissions, zero limits all-electric supertruck.”

The dramatic ad also features the voice of Korean musician Karen O, who sings the famous repeating riff of the 1970 Led Zeppelin song “Immigrant Song.” Lead singer Robert Plant wrote the lyrics while waiting to perform a delayed concert in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Where the Wild Things Are

The version heard in the Hummer commercial, which was produced by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and composed by Atticus Ross, was also used in the 2011 trailer of the film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (see below).

Karen O is also known for providing vocals (with the kids) on all the songs for the motion picture Where the Wild Things Are.

Fans dig the new twist of the epic song: “This is the first time I have heard a Zeppelin cover that came close to being as good as the original,” writes one.