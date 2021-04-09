The Matte: Makeup Organizer Pitches Kendra Scott on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Melissa Clayton from Acton, Massachusetts, tries to expand her business with her beauty organizer space saver, The Matte. The makeup organizer can “turn any bathroom sink into a beauty counter,” which is ideal for anyone with limited bathroom space and for travelers.

The Matte!

Melissa has the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $200,000 in Makeup Junkie Bags, the popular line of elongated lay-flat cosmetic and travel bags.

But don’t count out guest Shark Kendra Scott. The millionaire jewelry designer launched her first line in 2002 in the spare bedroom of her home — so she knows how difficult it is to work in tight spaces!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.