Opulence MD: Magnetic Eyelashes Doctor Pitches Barbara Corcoran, 3 Women on Shark Tank

Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand, an ophthalmologist from Greensboro, North Carolina, pitches her beauty product Opulence MD on Season 12 of Shark Tank. According to ABC, the doctor “catches the Sharks’ eyes with her beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality.” They’re magnetic (cruelty free mink) eyelashes!

Dr. Hilderbrand has the good fortune of pitching in front of three female sharks: Lori Greiner, guest Shark jewelry designer Kendra Scott, and Barbara Corcoran. who not too long ago invested $250,000 in the cosmetics company Luna Magic, which also sells false mink eyelashes. (Note: Occasionally there are two female Sharks on an episode; it’s rare to have three.)

