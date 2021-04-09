FurZapper: Pet Hair Remover For Laundry Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Ocean County, New Jersey, Harry Levin and Michael Sweigar, pitch their safe and reusable pet/laundering product FurZapper. It gently removes pet hair from clothes while in the washing machine and dryer.

FurZapper at Amazon

Harry and Michael have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $250,000 in Shed Defenders, the line of dog onesies designed to keep pet hair and dander from shedding all over you and your house.

