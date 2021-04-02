DynoSafe: Smart Porch Refrigerator Pitches Kevin O’Leary On Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife entrepreneurial team Eric Romanucci and Rebecca Romanucci of Scottsdale, Arizona pitch DynoSafe — a smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure.
They have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary who invested in Toor, a smart lockbox (designed with the real estate industry in mind), and Plated, the food delivery service that sold to national grocery store chain Albertsons for $300 million in 2017.
He also invested in Liddup, the cooler with built-in interior LED lighting. O’Leary helped Liddup get a licensing deal with Igloo.
