DynoSafe: Smart Porch Refrigerator Pitches Kevin O’Leary On Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife entrepreneurial team Eric Romanucci and Rebecca Romanucci of Scottsdale, Arizona pitch DynoSafe — a smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure.

Dyno Safe on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Liddup by Igloo

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary who invested in Toor, a smart lockbox (designed with the real estate industry in mind), and Plated, the food delivery service that sold to national grocery store chain Albertsons for $300 million in 2017.

He also invested in Liddup, the cooler with built-in interior LED lighting. O’Leary helped Liddup get a licensing deal with Igloo.

