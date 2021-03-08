Vade: What Happened To Protein Pods After $700k Mark Cuban, A-Rod Shark Tank Deal

On Season 10 of Shark Tank, husband and wife entrepreneurs Joe Johnson and Megan Johnson of Williamston, Michigan pitched their business Vade Nutrition. Unlike other protein supplements that make consumers measure and scoop their own doses, Vade Nutrition makes individual and dissolvable protein packs/pods. So you can just drop one in your cup, shake and drink.

[Vade Nutrition products are on sale at Amazon]

The Johnsons went into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They left with an investment from NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former World Series Champion Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

The investment wasn’t a big surprise: on an earlier Shark Tank episode, Cuban and A-Rod both invested in IceShaker, the protein shaker that keeps drinks cold for up to 30 hours that was pitched by founder Chris Gronkowski and his brothers including Super Bowl champion Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski.

Since Vade’s Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2018, the company continues to receive 5-star reviews online (“Quick, easy, smooth…. Yum!“) and has more than 50 athletes touting their goods (see above).

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.