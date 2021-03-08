BottleKeeper: What Happened After $1 Million Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

On Season 10 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from El Segundo, California (cousins Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell) pitched their patented product BottleKeeper. It’s a neoprene-lined, stainless steel bottle designed to keep a beer bottle cold for a long time.

BottleKeepers are available in a variety of sizes to suit your favorite beer brand’s bottle; and every BottleKeeper comes with a built-in bottle opener.

The two clever cousins walk into the Tank seeking a $1 million investment in exchange for five percent equity.

They got what they wanted from billionaire Mark Cuban and the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, who tacked on a $2.50 royalty until $2 million is repaid.

Since the Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2018, BottleKeeper has expanded its product line to include Cankeeper (see left), and reportedly a Pintkeeper.

