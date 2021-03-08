NUI Keto Cookies: What Happened After $300k A-Rod Shark Tank Deal

On Season 10 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Anaheim, California, Kristoffer Quiaoit and Victor Macias, pitched their snack company NUI. They make keto cookies: cookies that are low in carbs and sugar, and high in protein. Each cookie has 2 grams of protein.

NUI Cookies, which comes in Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, Ginger Something, Peanut Butter and Snickerdoodle favors, are marketed as a healthy alternative to junk food.

The two young men went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They left with a deal with guest Shark, and former World Series Champion Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez: $300,000 for 25 percent equity.

One year after the Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2018, NUI reported that it was expanding its line of treats to include a new soft and chewy cookie (see post above). Alas, the company appears be on hiatus as the website is no longer accessible and the cookies are no longer available on Amazon.

