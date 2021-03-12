Totes Babies: Shopping Cart Car Seat Holder Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Lindsey Fleischhauer and her father Stanley Valiulis from Naperville, Illinois, pitch their product Totes Babies. It’s a car seat carrier designed for shopping carts. The hammock-style product, which is laid over and secured to a shopping cart, is designed to hold a baby car seat safely, and allow a parent to shop “hands-free.”

Totes Babies!

Linsey and Stanley have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested $200,000 in TushBaby, an ergonomically designed baby carrier that’s worn on the hip.

