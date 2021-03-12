Where To Buy Chill Portable Beer Wine Cooler on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Chase Mitchel and Brian Bloch of Los Angeles pitch their product Chill. It’s a portable cooler with a built-in freezing gel that can keep three bottles or cans of beer or soda (or a wine bottle on its size) cool for up to six hours.

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner, who invested $1 million in BottleKeeper, a stainless steel bottle holder and insulator that keeps beer cooler and for longer.

Chill, which weighs less than 4 ounces and is about 10 inches wide and six inches tall, is available on Ebay. There are currently four designs available: the original (black), red, American flag, and football.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.