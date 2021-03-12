Misfit Veggie Sausages Pitch Mark Cuban, Daniel Lubetzky on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Phil Wong of Brooklyn, New York pitches his “sausage for veggie lovers” company Misfit Foods. His sausages are made of 50 percent veggies and 50 percent humanely-raised chicken, and they’re already available at Whole Foods, among other stores.

Misfit Foods online

Phil has the good fortune of pitching in front of vegetarian billionaire Mark Cuban — who has recently invested in several vegetarian food products including Wanna Date (date spreads) and Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Corned Beef (vegetarian corned beef) — and KIND Snacks founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzky, who knows what it takes to sell healthy food.

