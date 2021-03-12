Tandem Boogie Gets Robert Herjavek Surfing on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team John and Manya Clark (and their three daughters!) from San Clemente, California pitch their water sport product Tandem Boogie. It’s an AIR bodyboard designed for two people. It’s lightweight and comes with a dual action pump, storage bag and maintenance kit.

Robert Herjavec o a Tandem Boogie on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Tandem Boogies

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of Shark Robert Herjavec who gives the product a dry test run on stage. Herjavec is a serious contender as an investor: he invested $300,000 in the long skateboard company Hamboards.

But don’t count out Mark Cuban who invested in Slyde handboards for bodysurfing and Tower Paddle Boards which makes inflatable paddle boards.

