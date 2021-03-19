SwipenSnap: What Happened To Diaper Cream Applicator After $125,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Alina Kravchenko pitched her patented baby product SwipenSnap, a diaper cream applicator that requires just one hand.

Looking like an angel in white and wings, Alina went into the Tank seeking an investment of $120,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. She accepted an offer from Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary and Lori Greiner: $120,000 for 50 percent.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2021, SwipenSnap rolled out a new version (see left link). It works on both larger and smaller threaded tubes without the need for an adaptor, and continues to get 5-star reviews online.

