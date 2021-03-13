Luna Magic: What Happened To Makeup After Barbara Corcoran Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two enterprising gorgeous sisters Shaira Frías and Mabel Frías pitched their cosmetics brand Luna Magic. It’s a line of eyeshadow, makeup, lipsticks, lashes, and hair clips that’s inspired by “the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and glamour of Los Angeles.”

Mabel and Shaira went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

They left with a deal with Barbara Corcoran: $250,000 line of credit for 30 percent and with the promise of funding all purchase orders.

Since the episode originally aired in January 2021, the sisters continue to work hard at the Luna Magic warehouse and recently promoted one of their workers Jose to warehouse manager (see video above).

