Bubbly Blaster: What Happened After Mark Cuban, A-Rod Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Stason Strong and Bradley Hall pitched Bubbly Blaster. It’s a $99.99 novelty that attaches to champagne bottles for fun and easy spraying. The two went into the Tank seeking an investment of $120,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity.

Stason and Bradley left with a deal with 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former MLB World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez: $180,000 for 30 percent.

Since the episode first aired in January 2021, the company has launched an email that provides “exclusive content about our journey with the Sharks” for those who sign up. “Sign up and Blast Off!” says the pop-up.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.