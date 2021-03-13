Slice of Sauce: What Happened After $200,000 A-Rod Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Cole Williams and Emily Williams of Austin, Texas pitched their flavored sliced condiment business Slice of Sauce. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

They left with a deal with former MLB World Series Champion Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez: $200,000 as a convertible note (which converts when sales reach $1.8 million) for 15 percent.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — NEW LIST]

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2021, Slice of Sauce is available for pre-order and exclusively on the company’s website. Slice of Sauce explains: “We have limited inventory but we’re working as quickly as we can to get you your Slice.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]