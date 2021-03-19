Quevos: What Happened To Egg White Chips After $200,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two lifelong friends from Chicago, Illinois – Nick Hamburger and Zack Shreier – pitched their healthy and tasty snack company Quevos. Their low carb, high protein chip made from egg whites come in a variety of savory flavors including Rancheros and Dill Pickle.

Nick and Zack had the great fortune of pitching in front of guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND Snacks, who invested $200,000 in egg-change for 10 percent equity in Quevos.

Since the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2021, Quevos has launched a new flavor — Honey Mustard!

Nick and Zack continue to share their fun sense of humor, too. On St. Patrick’s Day they unveiled another new (but fake) flavor: “Lucky Mint Charm.” Watch out, April’s Fool Day is right around the corner!

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream anyABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]