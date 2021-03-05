Pinch Me Therapy Dough Pitches Kevin O’Leary For $300,000 on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, an entrepreneur from Lewes, Delaware, Nancy Rothner, tries to secure the dough necessary to expand her business, Pinch Me Dough. It’s a line of therapy dough to “enhance your mood and relieve your stress.” The scented squishable putty is designed to help “refocus, rebalance, and restore with aroma treatment dough.” Just knead it or squeeze it and “let the calming begin.”

pinch me combo pack

When Nancy announces that she’s seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for seven percent equity, Daymond John hollers, “Now I’m stressed!” Robert Herjavec chimed in, “Yeah, now we’re stressed.”

Keep an eye on Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary. He recently invested $250,000 in Pop It Pal, the novelty toy that lets people simulate the “disgusting little habit of popping pimples” and provides “strange stress relief.”

