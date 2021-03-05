Busy Baby: Silicon Mat Pitches Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Beth Fynbo from Rochester, Minnesota, pitches Busy Baby: a solution to keeping babies busy and entertained at the dinner table.

Busy Baby is a food-grade silicon mat that sticks to any surface and comes with two tethers to hold baby toys and pacifiers — so they don’t fall on the floor and are always in reach.

The mat (which is available in six different colors and retails for $29.99) is safe to eat food off of and is dishwasher safe. It’s also easy to roll up and travel with, and can be used at the grocery store to drape over dirty shopping cart handles, which babies love to teethe on.

When Beth announces that she’s seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for five percent equity, Robert Herjavec replies, “Wow,” as her scribbles the numbers in his notebook.

Keep your eyes on Lori Greiner who invested $50,000 in the silicon teether spoon Baby Toon, and Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary who invested $250,000 in the inventive self-protective pacifier, The Pop.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.