Simply Good Salad Jars Pitch Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban For $500,000 on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, charismatic chef Jared Cannon from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shakes it up when he introduces his packaged food business Simply Good Jars. It’s a “five-star” salad delivered in an easy-to-go jar. Just shake it and eat right out of the jar. As Jared says, “Healthy food should be as easy to grab as a bag of chips.”

Simply Good Jars on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Bonus: every Simply Good Jar is returnable to be reused and for every jar returned, one meal is donated to someone in need, which the Sharks like to hear. “Good for you,” says Mark Cuban. “Nice,” says Lori Greiner.

Jared is seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for seven percent equity and in front of Kevin O’Leary who has had great success with Wicked Good Cupcakes, the Boston company that sells cupcakes in jars and Plated, the food delivery company that made a deal with Mark Cuban on Shark Tank ($500,000 for 5.6 percent).

After the Plated deal with Cuban fell through, O’Leary invested. In 2017, Plated sold to the national grocery store chain Albertsons Companies for $300 million.

