Aura Bora: What Happened To Herbal Sparkling Water After $200,000 Robert Herjavec Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife entrepreneurs Paul Voge and Maddie Voge pitched their herbal sparkling water company Aura Bora. Wearing pretty pastels to match the bottled brand, the couple went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for five percent equity.

They left the Tank with a $200,000 investment from Robert Herjavec in exchange for 15 percent of Aura Bora.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2021, Aura Bora’s (gorgeous and hilarious) Instagram account hit the 10,000 followers mark and has been verified.

Maddie literally jumped for joy in that memorable jumpsuit (see video above).

