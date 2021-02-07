Toilet Timer: What Happened After $200,000 Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Adam Stephey and Katie Stephey of Katamco pitch their gag gift Toilet Timer. It’s a 5-minute sand timer designed for “poo-crastinators” who are accused of wasting too much time in the bathroom.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

They had the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has seen success with his Shark Tank gag gift company Prank-O. They accepted Cuban’s offer: $200,000 for 25 percent.

Since then the product has continually received rave reviews on Amazon, nearly 5,000 of them! And most of them by a big margin are five stars.

