Rule Breaker Snacks: Chickpea Brownie Lady Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

Rule Breaker Snacks: Funny Founder Cracks Herself Up on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Nancy Kalish from Brooklyn, New York, pitches her guilt-free vegan brownies and blondies brand Rule Breaker Snacks. She goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

During her pitch (see video below), Nancy cracks herself up when she “breaks all the rules” by throwing traditional (messy) brownie ingredients – eggs and butter — against a poster board to make the point that they’re not in Rule Breaker Snacks. (There is some sugar but not a lot and it isn’t the first ingredient.)

When she announces what the first ingredient is – chickpeas – she can’t look or sound more excited.

Mark Cuban holding a Rule Breakers Snacks on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Nancy has the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban, who has invested in several vegan food companies on Shark Tank including Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli (vegan corned beef), Wanna Date (vegan spreads), and Coconut Girl (paleo ice cream), among others.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — NEW LIST]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]