MountainFLOW Eco-Wax: Mustached Skier Pitches Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, mustached entrepreneur Peter Arlein from Carbondale, Colorado pitches MountainFlow Eco-Wax, his eco-friendly, plant-based biodegradable race wax for skis and snowboards.

In the Tank, Peter explains that nearly all the ski wax in the world is derived from petroleum which means that the oil from skis goes directly into the snow pack and eventually in drinking water. That’s why he invented his 100 percent petroleum-free, patent-pending product MountainFlow Eco-Wax.

Peter goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

He has the good fortune of pitching into front of Barbara Corcoran who invested $50,000 in the ski caddy Ski-Z (left), and Mark Cuban, who’s been successful with his Shark Tank investments Tower Paddle Boards and Slyde Handboards.

