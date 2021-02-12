IceBeanie: Cold Headache Hat Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, surfer/entrepreneur Nic Lamb of Santa Cruz, California pitches his (literally) cool headwear brand IceBeanie. The ultra-soft plush polyester cap comes with an acupressure designed gel pack. When worn, IceBeanie is designed to eliminate tension headaches and “to reduce the stress and anxiety associated” with concussions, inflammation, hangovers, chemo recovery, fevers, and sports injuries.

IceBeanie on Shark Tank (ABC)

Nic has the good fortune of pitching in front of NBA Dallas Mavericks owner, billionaire Mark Cuban, who invested in Q-Flex, a handheld acupuncture massage device designed to provide pain/tension relief.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]