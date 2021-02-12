Draft Top: Beer Can Opener Pitches Daymond John, Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Long Branch, New Jersey (Patrick Parizo and Armand Ferranti) pitch Draft Top, a patented can opener designed “to turn any aluminum can of beer into a draft beer experience.”

The 4-blade device removes the top of most 8 oz to 16 oz aluminum cans (soda, energy drinks, canned wine and cocktails, et al) and leaves a smooth edge so you don’t have to worry abut sharp edges or aluminum slivers.

Draft Top has the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John, who invested $50,000 in the koozie that floats in water BevBoy, and $400,000 in Guzzle Buddy, a wine glass (and beer glass!) that screws into an opened bottle of wine for easy consumption.

But don’t count out billionaire Mark Cuban at the negotiation table with Draft Top.

Cuban invested $100,000 in Beer Blizzard, reusable plastic ice cubes that keep beer cans colder longer; another $100,000 in Kanga, soft insulated coolers to transport and keep beverages cold without the need for ice cubes. But that’s not all!

Cuban also dropped $1 million on Fizzics, a personal beer dispenser that enhances the head and flavor of any bottled or canned beer. (Lori Greiner also invested $1 million.)

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]