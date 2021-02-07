Click & Carry: What Happened To Bag Handle After $225,000 Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Kim Meckwood of Los Angeles pitched Click & Carry, a handle device that allows one to carry multiple bags — and hands-free. The ergonomically designed soft cushioned clip goes over the shoulder, can hold up to 80 lbs. and is available in black, pink, purple, green and blue.

During her pitch, Kim got Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner to try the product for themselves. Barbara liked the product so much she asked Kim if she would be willing to sell 100 percent of the company and wanted to know about Kim’s next inventions. Kim said she didn’t mind giving up control of the company but still wanted a hand in the profit pot.

Kim left with a $225,000 investment from Barbara and Mark Cuban in exchange for 40 percent equity with the promise of finding someone to run the daily operations of Click & Carry so Kim can focus on expanding the Click & Carry product line.

Since filming the Shark Tank episode (which originally aired in December 2020), Kim has been training dogs to use Click & Carry. Check out the awesome videos above and below.

