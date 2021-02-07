CODI Robot: What Happened After $500,000 Robert Herjavec Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, the entrepreneurs behind the educational toy brand Pillar Learning pitched their storytelling robot CODI. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They had the good fortune of pitching in front of Robert Herjavec, father of two-year-old twins with his wife, former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Kym Johnson.

Pillar Learning accepted Herjavec’s offer of $500,000 in exchange for 25 percent equity. Since the Shark Tank episode first aired in December 2020, CODI continues to get 5-star reviews online.

One customer wrote, in addition to the plethora of songs to play: “My 5 year old loves her Codi and her favorite function is that she can send voice messages to my phone and I can send them to her.”

