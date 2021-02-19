Hopscotch: Kids Coding App Pitches Daymond John on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Samantha John from Brooklyn, New York pitches Hopscotch, her fun educational “arcade” app designed to help kids learn coding. “All you need to do is click on moving numbered tiles in their strict order; as you move forward in the game field, the speed of the tiles increases all the time.”

Samantha has the good fortune of pitching her educational app in front of Shark Daymond John, not because they share the same surname and roots in New York, but because Daymond invested $200,000 in SmartGurlz, the action dolls designed to encourage girls to learn to code.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]